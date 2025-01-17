Sony axes two more live-service games, including a God of War title
Sony continues to dismantle the live-service strategy of its former president, Jim Ryan. A report by Bloomberg, which has since been confirmed by Sony, revealed that the company canceled a duo of live-service games in development at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games, respectively.
Bluepoint reportedly worked on a God of War game, while the exact nature of Bend’s project is still unknown.
A Sony spokesperson told Bloomberg that neither of the studios was under threat of being shut down and will be assigned new projects, though it’s possible that some job losses will happen. Sony stated that the cancellations followed “a recent review” and confirmed that it will continue creating a mixture of single-player and live-service games in the future.
Clearly, though, the flopping of Concord in 2024 is on Sony leadership’s mind. After launching with critically low player numbers, the publisher took Concord offline soon after release, after which it also shut down its developer, Firewalk Studios.
Other canceled live-service titles at Sony include a Spider-Man game under development at Insomniac as well as a The Last of Us game under development at Naughty Dog – although these two games were axed before the Concord debacle.
Of all the recent attempts at creating a live-service juggernaut for Sony, only Arrowhead’s Helldivers 2 found success so far, making an impact on both PC and PS5 in 2024.
Former Sony president Jim Ryan had advocated a company-wide live-service push to create Sony’s own answers to titles like Fortnite. Since his departure from the helm, this strategy has seemingly come under increasing scrutiny and appears to be rolled back step by step.