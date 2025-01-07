PlayStation announces Helldivers movie, Ghost of Tsushima anime, Horizon Zero Dawn movie, and more at CES 2025
Sony had much to share at its CES 2025 press conference, providing updates on its feature film and series adaptations of its PlayStation gaming franchises. The company announced innovations in vehicle processing systems, spatial content creation software, and more. However, we're more interested in the announcements coming from its gaming division. Unfortunately, there were no new games announced at the show, but PlayStation Productions, the company's film and TV production unit, had plenty of news to share.
New updates were announced for existing PlayStation properties like The Last of Us and Horizon Zero Dawn, while a few new announcements were also made, including adaptations of Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. Here is everything you need to know about Sony and PlayStation Productions' announcements at CES 2025.
PlayStation Productions CES 2025 announcements in brief:
- Ghost of Tsushima Legends anime series coming to Crunchyroll in 2027
- Helldivers feature film in development at Sony Pictures
- Until Dawn live-action film releasing on April 25, set in the same universe as the game
- New LEGO Horizon Adventures music video teased by mxmtoon
- Horizon Zero Dawn live-action film in development, retells Aloy's origin story
- The Last of Us location-based immersive experience in proof-of-concept phase
- The Last of Us season 2 is releasing in April on Max, new teaser released
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime series releasing on Crunchyroll
Sony is partnering with Crunchyroll and Aniplex to develop an anime series based on Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the free multiplayer add-on to Sucker Punch Productions' action-adventure game. The Crunchyroll blog revealed that the series will be directed by Takanobu Mizuno (Star Wars: Visions "The Duel") at the Kamikaze Douga animation studio. Gen Urobuchi will handle the story composition, while Sony Music will serve as its music and soundtrack partner. The Ghost of Tsushima: Legends anime series will be released on Crunchyroll in 2027.
Sony Pictures developing Helldivers film
PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures are developing a feature film adaptation of Helldivers. No other details were shared during the announcement, including whether it will be a live-action or animated project. "Looking ahead as to what might come next, I'm excited to announce we are working with Sony Pictures on developing a film adaptation of our amazingly popular PlayStation game Helldivers 2," said Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.
It looks like the film will take direct inspiration from the game's sequel, which sold over 12 million units in just three months from its release. The game has recently started promoting crossovers with other PlayStation franchises, beginning with a Killzone 2 collaboration.
Horizon Zero Dawn movie adaptation will retell Aloy's origin story
Sony's previous plans for a Horizon Zero Dawn series adaptation at Netflix have been stalled, as the game is now being adapted into a feature film. "Just imagine Aloy's beloved origin story set in a vibrant far-future world filled with the giant machines brought to you for the first time on the big screen," said Qizilbash. This will be the second time Sony has retold Aloy's origin story, given that Guerrilla Games recently released a remastered version of Horizon Zero Dawn.
"Horizon is one of our most exciting IPs, filled with so much potential to expand into new categories and genres," added Qizilbash, before revealing a new animated music video from American musician mxmtoon created using in-game assets from LEGO Horizon Adventures. However, Qizilbash's comments can also be taken as an early tease for the upcoming Horizon live-service game.
Until Dawn movie releasing in April 2025
The Until Dawn film is being directed by David F. Sandberg which will tell a new story set in the same universe as the games. Peter Stormare will reprise his role as Dr. Hill from the game. “The movie’s going to be full of fresh characters and victims in a brand new story loaded with twists,” said Stormare in a pre-recorded video message. Until Dawn will be released in theaters worldwide in April 2025.
The Last of Us Season 2 gets new teaser and April release window
A new teaser for The Last of Us Season 2 was revealed by game director Neil Druckmann, showing elements many fans of the game will recognize. The teaser gives us a new look at Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever. It also confirms that the new season will be released on Max in April 2025.
Sony working on The Last of Us location-based experiences
Sony also announced that it's working on a new, immersive location-based entertainment experience based on The Last of Us. The project is in the proof-of-concept phase, but attendees will get to experience it firsthand in an exhibit at CES 2025. The project uses technologies like "video, audio, and haptics" to immerse attendees into the game's universe.
"You'll get to step into the world of The Last of Us as you travel down into the infected tunnels of Seattle," said Druckmann. "This is still in the concept phase, but this new incredible technology allows us to immerse all of your senses. You've never experienced The Last of Us quite like this."
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7-10, 2025.