Sony is closing Concord studio Firewalk and mobile dev Neon Koi, but insists on still making live-service games
Sony Interactive Entertainment is closing two of its studios, CEO Hermen Hulst said, Concord maker Firewalk and the mobile game developer Neon Koi. The news comes two years after Sony acquired Neon Koi – named Savage Game Studios at the time – to help expand its efforts in the live-service space and 18 months after Sony purchased Firewalk.
“While mobile remains a priority growth area for the Studio Business, we are in the very early stage of our mobile efforts,” Hulst said in a statement. “To achieve success in this area we need to concentrate on titles that are in-line with PlayStation Studios’ pedigree and have the potential to reach more players globally. “
“With this re-focused approach, Neon Koi will close, and its mobile action game will not be moving forward.”
Firewalk released Concord, a multiplayer hero-shooter in the style of Overwatch that spent eight years in development, in August 2024 and shut the game down just a few weeks afterward as player numbers lagged. At the time, Firewalk leads – those who remained with the studio, at least – said they planned on re-launching Concord at some point in the future, a plan that will not see fruition now.
“We have spent considerable time these past few months exploring all our options [for Concord’s future,” Hulst said. “After much thought, we have determined the best path forward is to permanently sunset the game and close the studio.”
Hulst acknowledged that the competitive PvP shooter space is difficult to establish a foothold in. However, despite recognizing the challenge, closing an entire studio dedicated to creating live-service games, and canceling years of work on Naughty Dog’s planned live-service Last of Us multiplayer game – that Bungie reportedly couldn’t even save – Hulst said Sony will persist in trying to make live-service games.
“We will take the lessons learned from Concord and continue to advance our live service capabilities to deliver future growth in this area,” Hulst said. “While today is a difficult day, there is much to look forward to in the months ahead from the Studio Business Group and our teams. I remain confident that we are building a resilient and capable organization driven by creating unforgettable entertainment experiences for our players.”