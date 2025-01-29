Hideaki Nishino to be promoted to sole Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO
Sony has announced major changes to its leadership structure with Hideaki Nishino becoming the sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the division in command of PlayStation, as of April 1, 2025.
At the moment, Nishino shares the leadership position at SIE with Herman Hulst, who will retain his role as CEO of the Studio Business Group after the shake-up comes into effect. Nishino and Hulst stepped up to the joint leadership of SIE following the departure of former CEO Jim Ryan.
Nishino commented: “I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone. We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation.”
Hulst will not only continue to lead the game development efforts at PlayStation’s studios, but will be tasked with pushing more of Sony’s video game IPs into other media formats, such as movies and TV shows.
Additionally, Hiroki Totoki, the current COO and CFO of Sony, will take over as the group’s president and CEO, succeeding Kenichiro Yoshida. It seems like Yoshida hand-picked Totoki as his successor, recommending him to the board.
“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been entrusted with the important role of President and CEO,” Totoki commented on his appointment. “My predecessors as CEO, Kazuo Hirai and Kenichiro Yoshida, have greatly enhanced Sony’s value, and I will do my utmost to further build on this success and pass on an even better Sony to the next generation. At our Corporate Strategy Meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our ‘Creative Entertainment Vision,’ which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years, with our Purpose as the guiding principle. Our greatest driver in achieving this is the diversity of our businesses and people, which is part of Sony’s DNA, and our boundary spanners that transcend organizational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value. Together with our employees, creators, partners, and our new leadership team, I will work to create a bright future filled with a boundless sense of Kando (emotion).”