Video Games

Hideaki Nishino to be promoted to sole Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO

Changes to Sony’s leadership structure announced

Marco Wutz

Sony

Sony has announced major changes to its leadership structure with Hideaki Nishino becoming the sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the division in command of PlayStation, as of April 1, 2025.

At the moment, Nishino shares the leadership position at SIE with Herman Hulst, who will retain his role as CEO of the Studio Business Group after the shake-up comes into effect. Nishino and Hulst stepped up to the joint leadership of SIE following the departure of former CEO Jim Ryan.

Nishino commented: “I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone. We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation.”

Hulst will not only continue to lead the game development efforts at PlayStation’s studios, but will be tasked with pushing more of Sony’s video game IPs into other media formats, such as movies and TV shows.

Additionally, Hiroki Totoki, the current COO and CFO of Sony, will take over as the group’s president and CEO, succeeding Kenichiro Yoshida. It seems like Yoshida hand-picked Totoki as his successor, recommending him to the board.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to have been entrusted with the important role of President and CEO,” Totoki commented on his appointment. “My predecessors as CEO, Kazuo Hirai and Kenichiro Yoshida, have greatly enhanced Sony’s value, and I will do my utmost to further build on this success and pass on an even better Sony to the next generation. At our Corporate Strategy Meeting in May of last year, we newly announced our ‘Creative Entertainment Vision,’ which outlines where we want Sony to be in 10 years, with our Purpose as the guiding principle. Our greatest driver in achieving this is the diversity of our businesses and people, which is part of Sony’s DNA, and our boundary spanners that transcend organizational barriers and organically connect that diversity to create new value. Together with our employees, creators, partners, and our new leadership team, I will work to create a bright future filled with a boundless sense of Kando (emotion).”

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News