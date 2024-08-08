Sony’s president explains Bungie restructuring
Sony recently announced that it would cut 220 positions at Bungie following its own layoffs earlier in this year. President Hiroki Totoki explained the move in more detail during the company’s latest earnings call, saying that the purpose of restructuring was to reduce costs and optimize Sony’s portfolio. “We have to enhance the efficiency of the business,” he stated.
Many back-office functions previously filled internally at Bungie were transferred over to Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to fulfill this goal. Sony’s gaming rival Microsoft fielded a similar argument during its layoffs earlier this year, saying that many positions in the company were double-staffed after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Smaller project teams at Bungie, which are working on prototypes for upcoming games and so forth, were moved under the umbrella of PlayStation Studios as well, however – it’s not just the administrative workforce that’s getting trimmed or moved.
Hiroki Totoki said that Sony wants all its resources at Bungie concentrated on a small number of projects, namely Destiny 2 and Marathon. Everyone still remaining at Bungie will be fully focused on the development of the two live-service products in order to make them “high-quality and wonderful game experiences.”
Sony’s latest financials looked solid despite weakening PS5 sales, with Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port driving software sales. Bungie itself contributed to the strong quarter with its release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape – but after a lot of overpromising and underdelivering, the studio still stands on thin ice.