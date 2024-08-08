Video Games

Sony’s president explains Bungie restructuring

‘We have to enhance efficiency.’

Marco Wutz

Sony

Sony recently announced that it would cut 220 positions at Bungie following its own layoffs earlier in this year. President Hiroki Totoki explained the move in more detail during the company’s latest earnings call, saying that the purpose of restructuring was to reduce costs and optimize Sony’s portfolio. “We have to enhance the efficiency of the business,” he stated.

Many back-office functions previously filled internally at Bungie were transferred over to Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) to fulfill this goal. Sony’s gaming rival Microsoft fielded a similar argument during its layoffs earlier this year, saying that many positions in the company were double-staffed after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Smaller project teams at Bungie, which are working on prototypes for upcoming games and so forth, were moved under the umbrella of PlayStation Studios as well, however – it’s not just the administrative workforce that’s getting trimmed or moved.

Hiroki Totoki said that Sony wants all its resources at Bungie concentrated on a small number of projects, namely Destiny 2 and Marathon. Everyone still remaining at Bungie will be fully focused on the development of the two live-service products in order to make them “high-quality and wonderful game experiences.”

Sony’s latest financials looked solid despite weakening PS5 sales, with Helldivers 2 and Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port driving software sales. Bungie itself contributed to the strong quarter with its release of Destiny 2: The Final Shape – but after a lot of overpromising and underdelivering, the studio still stands on thin ice.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News