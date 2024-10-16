Sony is getting closer to an Until Dawn movie release date and has its sets set on early 2025

Video Games

We almost have an Until Dawn movie release date, as Sony narrows the video game adaptation’s debut to spring 2025

We almost have an Until Dawn movie release date, as Sony narrows the video game adaptation’s debut to April 2025. The news comes shortly after the Until Dawn remake launched on PS5 and Steam, following months of no updates about the project (thanks, Deadline).

David F. Sandberg, who was behind the Shazam movie, Closet Space, and Annabelle, wrote the Until Dawn movie’s final draft. Sandberg picked up from an earlier, apparently discarded, draft that Blair Butler (The Invitation, Polaroid) had begun. Peter Stormare reprises his role as Dr Hill in the film, and the rest of the cast includes:

  • Ella Rubin
  • Michael Cimino
  • Ji-young Yoo
  • Belmont Cameli
  • Odessa A’zion
  • Maia Mitchell 

Until Dawn follows a group of teenagers trapped on a mountain and desperately trying to survive… well, until dawn. The game centers on choices the player makes throughout, decisions that can have unexpected consequences on how the story unfolds and what happens to the cast.

Not everyone makes it out alive, and the premise depends on making you feel connected to the people whose lives you’re playing with. How closely the Until Dawn movie sticks to the game and how it bypasses that interactive element to forge a similar emotional connection remains to be seen.

