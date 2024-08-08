Video Games

Spirit Mancer channels the ghost of Mega Man, arrives on PC, PS5, and Switch in November 2024

2D hack ‘n slash with deckbuilding elements

Marco Wutz

Sunny Sirup Studios / Dear Villagers

Publisher Dear Villagers is teaming up with Thai developer Sunny Sirup Studios for Spirit Mancer – a 2D hack ‘n slash game with deckbuilding elements. Set to be released in November 2024, it’ll come to PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Spirit Mancer channels titles like Mega Man 5 and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, casting players as a demon hunter who travels the world and captures malignant spirits. In Pokémon-fashion, these spirits can then be summoned into battle by their new master – you. Your collection of spirits is represented as a deck of cards you carry with you, hence the deckbuilding aspect.

You can either hunt down hordes of demons and stop the evil queen’s plans by yourself or team up with a friend through local couch co-op. Spirit Mancer contains over 50 enemy types to battle and capture, which can turn into more than 100 spirit cards for you to build your deck with.

Of course, captured demons aren’t your only way of fighting: You’ve also got guns – with more than 40 of them being available to choose from in the game. That’s a whole lot of firepower. On more than eight big levels you’ll be able to explore over 20 different biomes and engage in some side activities like fishing – from a lava lake.

Get a taste of the action in the announcement trailer below:

“We hope you all enjoy our game, Spirit Mancer,” a spokesperson for Sunny Sirup Studios said. “We poured our heart and soul, and maybe a few too many crazy ideas, into this passion project. We had many good laughs and a lot of fun crafting this insane adventure. We hope you have as much fun playing it as we did creating it.”

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News