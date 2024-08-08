Spirit Mancer channels the ghost of Mega Man, arrives on PC, PS5, and Switch in November 2024
Publisher Dear Villagers is teaming up with Thai developer Sunny Sirup Studios for Spirit Mancer – a 2D hack ‘n slash game with deckbuilding elements. Set to be released in November 2024, it’ll come to PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.
Spirit Mancer channels titles like Mega Man 5 and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, casting players as a demon hunter who travels the world and captures malignant spirits. In Pokémon-fashion, these spirits can then be summoned into battle by their new master – you. Your collection of spirits is represented as a deck of cards you carry with you, hence the deckbuilding aspect.
You can either hunt down hordes of demons and stop the evil queen’s plans by yourself or team up with a friend through local couch co-op. Spirit Mancer contains over 50 enemy types to battle and capture, which can turn into more than 100 spirit cards for you to build your deck with.
Of course, captured demons aren’t your only way of fighting: You’ve also got guns – with more than 40 of them being available to choose from in the game. That’s a whole lot of firepower. On more than eight big levels you’ll be able to explore over 20 different biomes and engage in some side activities like fishing – from a lava lake.
Get a taste of the action in the announcement trailer below:
“We hope you all enjoy our game, Spirit Mancer,” a spokesperson for Sunny Sirup Studios said. “We poured our heart and soul, and maybe a few too many crazy ideas, into this passion project. We had many good laughs and a lot of fun crafting this insane adventure. We hope you have as much fun playing it as we did creating it.”