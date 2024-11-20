Yes, GSC Game World knows Stalker 2’s bugs and performance issues need fixing, and updates are on the way
Stalker 2 is here at last, and Stalker 2 is full of bugs, but developer GSC Game World knows this and has fixes in the works for the open-world game. The bugs, crashes, and performance issues during the review period were so severe that in our Stalker 2 review, we called them responsible for “the kind of psychological terror most directors could only dream of pulling off. If only it were intentional.”
“We understand that in such a [massive] game, there may still be rough edges,” GSC said in a post on Twitter. “We’ve literally haven’t released anything of this scale before. We’re absolutely committed to being here, monitoring your feedback, and quickly fixing any issues that need our attention.”
GSC said they plan to roll out hotfixes “as precisely as possible, but as quickly as we can” in the days following Stalker 2’s launch and will shift to larger updates as things start to settle. In December 2024, the team hopes to release an official Stalker 2 roadmap that outlines plans for free updates that include additional missions and whatnot. Scheduling on those will depend on how many hotfixes and patches GSC needs to work on to stablize Stalker 2.
- Read more: Stalker 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know
It certainly needs some stabilizing. Even with Stalker 2’s launch day patch that GSC said addresses hundreds of bugs and issues, you’re still likely to run into some bizarre problems – dismembered bodies that should be very much whole and healthy, controller issues, quest- and game-breaking bugs.