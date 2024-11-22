Stalker 2 surpasses one million sales two days after release
GSC Game World announced that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has sold over one million copies just two days after its release despite being available on Xbox Game Pass as a Day 1 title.
“No wonder it feels a bit crowded in the Zone. A million copies were sold, and many more stalkers joined the artifact hunt with Game Pass,” the developer posted online. “This is just the start of our unforgettable adventure. The Heart of Chornobyl emanates stronger with each of us. Thank you, stalkers!”
Reaching well over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam shortly after launch, the shooter has undoubtedly had a strong start. Delayed several times and created under the duress of conflict, Stalker 2’s creation has a long and eventful history in itself, so a happy ending for the Ukrainian studio and its game would be well deserved.
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is currently rated “Very Positive” on Steam, although critics had more split opinions on the game – partly because of glaring technical issues and partly due to design choices.
“I really wanted a win for this development studio. The Ukrainian developer has weathered a pandemic, escaped a warzone, and developed this game while under unprecedented pressure. If I could score a game for heart, it’d be a ten out of ten. Maybe one day it will be, but it’s not there yet. One for the sickos,” wrote GLHF’s Kirk McKeand in his Stalker 2 review.
Stalker 2 perfectly embodies the moniker of “Eurojank” that its predecessor helped coin together with games like Gothic.