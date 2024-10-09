Video Games

Stalker Trilogy release date for Nintendo Switch announced

A little ahead of schedule

GSC Game World

We are used to GSC Game World announcing game delays these days, as has been the case for Stalker 2 several times by now, but today the Ukrainian developer revealed that its port of the Stalker Trilogy for Nintendo Switch is actually going to be out earlier than anticipated: Players will be able to dive into Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Prypiat on October 31, 2024. This launch was initially expected for November.

All three games can either be purchased separately or as part of a bundle – the latter comes at a much better price compared to the individual purchases.

GSC Game World once again worked with MATABOO to develop this port.

The Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy on Nintendo Switch will benefit from all the same extras and improvements as its counterpart for PS4 and Xbox One, which was released earlier in 2024. This means that users can expect native controller support through features like a weapon wheel and aim assist.

Switch-specific adjustments have been made as well, such as support and optimizations for the TV and handheld modes, adaptations to the shooting system to account for gyro aiming, and full support for the Switch’s touch interface.

You can find a trailer showing off footage captured on the Nintendo Switch version below:

For more on the developer’s highly-anticipated, upcoming release, check out the Stalker 2 gameplay deep dive and the final – for real, this time – Heart of Chornobyl release date.

