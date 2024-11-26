Star Wars Hunters, the arena shooter from Zynga, was so popular on Switch that it’s coming to Steam next
Lucasfilm and Zynga are putting the popular arena shooter Star Wars Hunters on Steam, following its success on Switch and mobile devices, and it’s getting a bit of a makeover as well. Star Wars Hunters’s PC version enters early access on Steam sometime in early 2025, and while Zynga didn’t say how long it plans to keep Hunters in early access, they did confirm it will remain a free-to-play game.
“The success of Star Wars: Hunters on mobile and Nintendo Switch devices has led to our decision to expand the game to PC,” Yaron Leyvan, executive vice president of games at Zynga, said in a statement. “This is something our community of fans have been asking for and we are very excited to welcome even more players to Vespaara. This moment also marks a milestone for Zynga as we bring one of our games to PC for the first time.”
Hunters on Steam will launch with improved graphics, specifically better textures and lighting and shadow effects, higher rendering quality, and, on some battlefields, a “high detail PC layer,” along with mouse and keyboard support. You can also use wired and wireless controllers, if you prefer your multiplayer games that way.
Like with most free-to-play games, Star Wars Hunters includes microtransactions, though these are purely for cosmetics – skins, weapon appearance variants, stickers, and the like. Buying items gives you no additional advantage over other players, so you’re fine to enjoy it without spending any money unless you just want to.
Star Wars Hunters puts a lighthearted spin on arena shooters by throwing the galaxy’s best and worst together onto a battlefield and letting them blast everything and everyone in sight purely for viewer entertainment. It’s a clever approach that lets Hunters get playful while experimenting with characters and combat types, such as the droid called J-3DI, a training tool and wannabe Jedi who uses tools like grappling hooks to fake having Force powers.
There's no word yet on exactly when Star Wars Hunters will launch on PC, but we'll probably learn more in the coming weeks. Zynga is holding a closed beta before the early access launch, and you can sign up for a chance to take part on Star Wars Hunters' Steam page if you're interested.