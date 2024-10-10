Star Wars: Jedi Power Battles is coming to PC and consoles in January 2025

Video Games

The port specialists at Aspyr are bringing another classic Star Wars game into the modern age. Star Wars – Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 23, 2025.

“Take back the Theed Palace in this fast and furious lightsaber action game,” the description reads. “You will have the power of the Force and your trusty lightsaber to help you ward off legions of battle droids, destroyer droids, assassins, and other creatures from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.”

Aside from the characters available in the original game, 13 additional playable figures have been unlocked in the new version for the 2000 game: “Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, or Qui-Gon Jinn facing off against droids and other familiar foes from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Or, play as one of the previously locked characters such as Darth Maul, Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala, Ki-Adi Mundi, and the Battle Droid, now available from the start!”

Jedi Power Battles will feature couch co-op for two players, allowing you to team up for the entire campaign as well as all of the mini-games. You can use the classic or modern control schemes, relive your childhood memories with all the iconic cheat codes, and discover surprises in New Game+ after your first completion.

Aspyr has a lot of experience porting older Star Wars games to modern platforms with projects such as the re-releases of The Force Unleashed, Knights of the Old Republic 2, the Battlefront Classic Collection, and Bounty Hunter. 

However, not all of these launches went well: Aspyr’s Battlefront re-launch was very buggy and did not include solid enough multiplayer infrastructure to handle the influx of players, making it a very frustrating experience for users. At least that won’t be an issue with Jedi Power Battles, as this title does not feature any multiplayer components outside of local co-op.

