New Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC patch should fix that pesky FPS stuttering problem after almost 18 months
EA and Respawn are pushing a new Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC patch that should finally improve the action game’s FPS problems, well over a year after its rocky launch on the platform. The patch is live now, and in addition to the several optimizations it makes, it also removes Denuvo DRM from Jedi Survivor on PC.
Whether Denuvo was the cause of Jedi Survivor’s framerate hitching depends on which of the hundreds of Reddit threads on the anti-piracy software you believe, but the important thing is that no Denuvo means you should be able to play Jedi Survivor offline now.
Jedi Survivor’s ray tracing is also getting a few tweaks to make it work better, and you should have an easier time using mouse and keyboard controls in general.
Star Wars Jedi Survivor Patch 9 notes
Here’s everything the new patch promises to do:
Performance Improvements:
- Framerate improvements for various hardware configurations.
- Fixes for several sources of framerate hitching for smoother gameplay.
- Ray Tracing has been optimized for CPU usage and should now scale better for high-end GPUs.
- Fixes for performance related to using a mouse as gameplay input.
Quality of life improvements
- The “Optimizing Game Files” screen has been optimized and can now see speed increases from multiple CPU cores.
- Mouse and keyboard functionality has been improved across a variety of menu screens, including the first time user screens, title menu, game menu, and workbench.
Bug fixes
- Fixed collision issue where players could fall through elevators at low framerates.
- Fix for a conversation-related crash when walking away from NPC characters.
- Fix for various, intermittent crashes.
General changes
- Denuvo DRM has been removed.