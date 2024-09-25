Ubisoft announces Star Wars Outlaws for Steam and Wild Card expansion release date
Star Wars Outlaws on Steam is happening soon, and the launch coincides with Star Wars Outlaws’ first DLC release date. Ubisoft made the announcement following the decision to delay Assassin’s Creed Shadows into February 2025, so it launches alongside the likes of Avowed and Monster Hunter Wilds. February truly is the new November.
Anyhow, Star Wars Outlaws’ Steam release date is set for November 21, 2024. Ubisoft didn’t say whether you can transfer saves between the Connect version of Outlaws and the Steam version, though seeing as you can upload your save data to Ubisoft’s cloud and transfer it to other platforms, it seems likely that Ubisoft will let you do that with Outlaws as well.
November 21, 2024, is also when the first Star Wars Outlaws DLC expansion, Wild Card, is out on all platforms. As you might can guess from the name, Star Wars Outlaws’ Wild Card expansion is all about Sabaac. Nix and Kay infiltrate a high-stakes tournament and face off against Lando himself – a challenge only faintly teased in the base game – and a free update launching with the expansion will add more contracts for all players. That’s great news if you’re like me and tend to make all the factions angry, frequently.
Ubisoft’s current cross-progression guidelines for Star Wars Outlaws say that DLC purchases from the in-game store or platform store are tied to the platform you purchased them on, though you should be able to access it on other platforms by signing into the same Ubisoft account or linking your platforms to the same Ubisoft account.
Ubisoft is still working on a second story-focused expansion for Star Wars Outlaws, so you can likely expect more about that in the months.