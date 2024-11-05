Video Games

Ubisoft plans massive Star Wars Outlaws patch that overhauls sneaking and shanking

Ubisoft outlined plans for a big Star Wars Outlaws patch that fixes some of the open-world game’s biggest weak points – and it’s all free. Combat, stealth, and how you go about approaching each are all up for improvement in Title Update 1.4, which Ubisoft said in the announcement blog will go live for all platforms on November 21, 2024.

Ubisoft is eyeing combat as one of the first major areas to tweak.

“We see a real opportunity to add more depth and excitement to the experience, further rewarding your tactics and precision,” the team said.

“Tactics” isn’t really something that applies to Outlaws, since you can get by with speed and brute force most of the time. Different blaster modules change how you approach encounters, but the prospect of having to weigh options and figure out the best way to deal with your foes is an appealing one.

Even more so considering Ubisoft wants to change how stealth works and how Outlaws responds to your choices as well. The team said they want to increase enemy readability – no more guessing at whether a guard can see you or not – and give you more choices in how you handle stealth encounters. Ubisoft gave no further detail, but considering you don’t have any choice at the moment other than sneak or get caught, anything is an improvement.

Finally, Star Wars Outalws title update 1.4 fixes several character control issues, including how reliable cover is and how responsive crouching and climbing commands are.

Ubisoft promised more details in the lead-up to the patch’s late November launch.

