Galactic Threads is the latest Star Wars The Old Republic update, and it’s a biggun'
Star Wars The Old Republic is approaching a respectable 14 years – practically ancient in MMO game terms – but developer Broadsword still has plenty in store. Galactic Threads is Star Wars The Old Republic’s latest major update, and it starts rolling out in December 2024.
Galactic Threads picks up at the end of the Desperate Defiance plot, as you and your squad prepare to confront Darth Malgus and try to figure out what the Hidden Chain’s real goal is. This time, the chain of quests takes you to some familiar locations, including Hoth ant Tatooine, and then to the digsite at Nul’s temple of Elom.
Speaking of Hoth, it’s one of the planets getting a big makeover as Broadsword continues to roll out Star Wars The Old Republic’s art updates. Tython, Korriban, and Ilum are also included in this round of updates, along with character model heads, improved shaders and lighting, and better textures for a selection of models:
- Human
- Chiss
- Cyborg
- Miralukan
- Mirialan
- Togruta
- Rattataki
- Zabrak
There’s a new lair boss called Propagator Core XR-53 and a new world even called Dynamic Encounters, which, true to the name, is a series of events that may pop up as you explore certain planets. Galactic Threads is introducing these events on Hoth and Tatooine to start with, and they could range from taking on a Hidden Chain squad to rounding up a herd of naughty Bantha.
Finally, you can grab a set of items inspired by the upcoming Star Wars Skeleton Crew series – weapons, a mount, and an armor set with two variants.
Star Wars The Old Republic’s Galactic Threads update starts rolling out in early December, and you can expect its story missions to continue releasing into early 2025.