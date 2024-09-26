StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 are coming to Game Pass in November 2024
Microsoft continues its mission to incorporate Activision Blizzard’s older works into the Game Pass library and two of the company’s legendary RTS games are next on the agenda. StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 will come to PC Game Pass – no, this is not the announcement of a console version – on November 5, 2024.
Both the original StarCraft from 1998 and StarCraft 2’s multiplayer mode, which are free-to-play for everyone at the moment, will remain freely accessible. Subscribers to PC Game Pass will be able to play StarCraft: Remastered and all of StarCraft 2’s single-player campaigns without any extra cost.
StarCraft 2, originally released in 2010, is hailed by many players as the best RTS game of all time, representing the pinnacle of what’s possible with the genre in terms of mechanics as well as technical execution. Any RTS trying to emulate its style has failed to live up the original and most modern titles try to steer away from similarities rather than invite comparisons they’d lose.
While the game’s overall story fell short of being great, StarCraft 2’s single-player campaigns are essentially the blueprint for modern RTS campaigns in terms of mission variety, mission design, and presentation. Later in the game’s life, the co-op mode delivered another innovation that has been widely influencing developers in the genre until today.
The StarCraft series has immensely impacted the RTS genre, competitive gaming, and even live streaming over the course of its history, making it a prestigious addition to Game Pass.
With StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 coming to PC Game Pass, the service’s library of strategy games is growing even more impressive – aside from Blizzard’s legendary titles, it has Microsoft’s own Age of Empires and Age of Mythology games in store and recently got expanded by Oxide Games’ fantastic Ara: History Untold, which combines Civilization with Anno. Combine that with indie hits like Manor Lords and suddenly Microsoft is making a great argument for itself.
Alongside this announcement came the reveal of Immortal Pillars, the first DLC for Age of Mythology: Retold.