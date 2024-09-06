Starfield DLC Shattered Space has 50 locations and ‘gross’ grenades
It turns out Va’ruun’s homeworld is pretty darn big, as Bethesda says the Starfield DLC Shattered Space has over 50 new locations. You can also make some new nasty bombs, apparently.
The Starfield team teased the Shattered Space details in a brief tweet outlining a bit of what to expect when the DLC launches on September 30, 2024. In addition to the more than 50 new locations, including more handcrafted ones than we saw in the base game, the Bethesda RPG is getting “formidable” new enemies, including Redeemed and Vortex Horrors. What’s a Vortex Horror? Well you’ll just have to wait and find out. Bethesda didn’t include any screenshots.
You’ll have some new weapons to use against these outlandish monsters, too, including more craftable grenades you build with “organic material” collected around the planet. That sounds icky anyway, and Bethesda said they are, indeed, “gross.” In addition to the usual Zealots and pirates from the base game, you can also expect Crimson Fleet to show up again.
The tweet didn’t mention anything about their role in the story, but it’ll be interesting to see what connection, if any, Crimson Fleet’s appearance has with their faction quests in the base game or if Vanguard, Ryujin, or the Rangers might have recurring roles. The Crimson Fleet is “taking advantage of the situation,” so we’d be surprised if those nice folks from the Rangers were involved as well.
Bethesda previously compared Shattered Space to the likes of Fallout Far Harbor, a contained experience where the team can experiment with ideas that don’t fit in the main game. Despite months of teases, we’ve yet to actually see much of Shattered Space in action, though. Hopefully, that’ll change in the few weeks left before launch.