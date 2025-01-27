Video Games

StarRupture Early Access on PC is set to start in Fall 2025

Creepy Jar’s follow-up to Green Hell

Marco Wutz

Creepy Jar

Developer Creepy Jar announced that StarRupture, its survival-crafting shooter, will be released into Early Access on PC in Fall 2025. In addition, the studio showed brand-new gameplay of the title, which will feature a co-op mode for up to four players.

Players take on the role of prisoners who’ve been sentenced to live on what’s essentially space Australia — a wild, untamed prison colony. Naturally, the unfortunate souls that find themselves there are tasked with exploiting its natural resources, building up vast factories and bases in the name of the corporate overlords behind the venture no matter how many lives are lost.

While enemies lurking on the planet are a big threat, its star — Ruptura — is another: Like its name implies, Ruptura tends to send out violent, deadly flares into its cosmic surroundings in cycles, scouring the surface of the planet players will be on. It’s an endless cycle of life, death, and rebirth that any inhabitant must adapt to, unless they want to be included in the middle part of the formula.

StarRupture screenshot showing base-building.
Players are tasked with expanding their factory... / Creepy Jar

Creepy Jar has infused a great deal of base-building and automation DNA into the open-world survival-crafting shooter formula, allowing players to constrict factories that work on complex production chains and technological research.

StarRupture screenshot showing a firefight.
... and defending it from hostile aliens. / Creepy Jar

Exploration will be key in two ways. Naturally, players will need to search out new resources to feed into their factory, as the profits must keep growing. Secondly, they may well discover surprises along the way, giving them insights as to the planet’s past and taking them one step closer to unraveling its mysteries. This is not just important for lore enthusiasts and hobby historians — studying the remnants of previous expeditions may give the prisoners a clue as to how to avoid their fate.

You can currently wishlist the game on Steam.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

