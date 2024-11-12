Valve’s new Steam Deck definitely isn’t for Cheetos fans
We’ve all been there — it’s been a long day at work, and all you want to do is go home, eat a big bag of Cheetos, and kick back with some games. You’re a bit worried that the Cheetos dust will get on the controls, but hey, it’s a black controller, you won’t even notice. The next Steam Deck variant will probably give you some pause, though.
Valve announced on the Steam Blog a brand-new white Steam Deck OLED, although the color is probably a little bit closer to a light gray than a bright white. The Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White has a gorgeous gray and white color scheme, with an almost PlayStation-like gray adorning its buttons and analog sticks. It’s a real looker, honestly.
As the name suggests, this limited edition white console will only be available for a short amount of time — each region has a certain amount of stock, and once it’s gone, it’s gone for good. Thankfully, each region will have separate availability, so potential buyers in Canada, for example, won’t be competing against buyers in the US, nor will UK buyers compete against EU buyers.
Notably, this will also be the first time Australians can pick up a Steam Deck, with both the white special edition and all other models going on sale at the same time, after Valve previously announced the official release of the Steam Deck in Australia.
The Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White, Valve says, will have all the same specs as the regular 1TB Steam Deck OLED, including the anti-glare etched glass, but will also come with an exclusive white carrying case and microfiber cleaning cloth.
The limited edition white Steam Deck OLED will be available to order at 3:00pm PST on November 18, 2024 in all regions — here’s what that means in your time zone:
- PST – 3:00pm
- CST (Central) – 5:00pm
- EST – 6:00pm
- GMT – 11:00pm
- CET – 12:00 midnight (November 19)
- JST/KST – 8:00am (November 19)
- AEDT – 10:00am (November 19)
We loved the OLED Steam Deck when we reviewed it shortly after its release, with Kirk calling it the best console he’s ever owned:
The Steam Deck OLED is a revelation. It’s changed the way I play PC games, despite having a high-end PC plugged straight into a big OLED TV. It’s just nice to chill on the sofa and not have to worry about any of the faff associated with PC gaming. Just download games and play games while sitting comfortably – that’s what it’s all about, and the Deck OLED is the best way to do it.