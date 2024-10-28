Steam’s Halloween sale is live with frightful discounts on the best scary games
The Steam Halloween sale is live, with discounts big and small on some of the best scary games around. Whether your definition of scary is something actively trying to snack on your vital organs or enjoying the season’s vibes, there’s probably a game on sale for you.
- Read more: The 13 best Halloween games
One of the biggest discounts is the Dead Space remake for 70 percent off, which puts the price from $59.99 down to $17.99, a steep cut for one of the best horror games. Resident Evil is, strangely, not included in the sale, but if you want a different kind of zombie fix, you can grab The Last of Us Part 1 for $35.99 or The Walking Dead: Definitive Series for $12.49.
For multiplayer games, you’ve got Dead by Daylight for $7.99 or Phasmophobia for $14.99, just in time for the ghost game’s Halloween event and the rise of the blood moon. The classic Don’t Starve Together is going for $5.09, and if survival is what you’re after, Sons of the Forest is discounted to $16.49.
Those who, like me, prefer slightly less intense thrills, can grab Dredge, one of 2023’s best indie games, for $14.99; the brilliant Slay the Princess for $14.39; Hollow Knight for $7.49; and Marvel’s Spider-Man for $35.99. Fear of heights, maybe? It might not make sense, but for 40 percent off, I won’t ask questions.
- Read more: The best PC games to play in 2024
That’s just barely scratching the surface of what the Steam Halloween sale has on offer. The Evil Within 2, The Thaumaturge, Subnautica, Stray, Cult of the Lamb, Inscryption – it’s a massive sale, unexpectedly so, given Steam’s fall sale is just around the corner.
Steam’s Halloween sale is live now through November 4, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.