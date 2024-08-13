93-rated RPG gets big Steam discount in sale celebrating Polish games
Poland has become quite a powerhouse in video game development, creating some all-time classics for the world to enjoy – and a Steam event is currently celebrating developers from Poland with massive discounts to some of their best works.
Naturally, you can’t have a conversation about Polish games without mentioning the country’s most famous studio: CD Projekt RED. Rated 93 on Metacritic, The Witcher 3 is the studio’s RPG masterpiece you’ll find on many lists covering not only the best RPGs, but also the best games of all time. With production of The Witcher 4 speeding up this year, it’s high time for anyone not having experienced the game yet to saddle up and get monster-slaying.
A juicy 75% discount on The Witcher 3 via Steam should help with that, right?
There’s more where that’s coming from, though: If you’re not afraid of a little snow, then survival colony sim Frostpunk by the team at 11 bit studios should provide you with lots of entertainment – well, if making heartbreaking decisions in a merciless fight for humanity’s survival can be classified as such.
Frostpunk’s Game of the Year Edition is off by 80% on Steam.
If strategy isn’t what you’re after and you’re looking for something a little more adrenaline-heavy, then One More level has you covered with Ghostrunner. A fast-paced first-person action game, the title puts you into the shoes of a cybernetically enhanced ninja parkouring through a visually stunning cyberpunk world while slicing through enemies left and right.
Ghostrunner is discounted by 70% on Steam.
For something more somber and thoughtful, check out the fantastic anti-war story contained within This War of Mine – another one by 11 bit studios.
This War of Mine’s Final Cut is available with an 80% discount on Steam.
From The Thaumaturge and Moonlighter over to Cyberpunk 2077 and Operation: Polygon Storm, this sale has tons of great games for everyone in store.