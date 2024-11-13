Shift Up hopes to release Stellar Blade on PC in 2025 and expects it to outsell PS5 version
South Korean developer Shift Up is planning to release Stellar Blade on PC in 2025, according to its latest earnings report.
The sci-fi RPG launched earlier this year as a PS5-exclusive following a publishing agreement with Sony and Shift Up stated that its sales “continued at a stabilized level” since launch. DLC featuring Nier: Automata is planned to be released later in November 2024 to uphold momentum.
Shift Up is confident that the PC release of Stellar Blade will be a resounding success, writing that “considering recent trends such as Steam’s expanding market share in the triple-A game sector and the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles.”
In addition to Stellar Blade coming to PC, Shift Up is preparing to launch its popular gacha game for iOS and Android, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, in China during the first half of 2025.
Shift Up reported a revenue of around ₩58 billion KRW (around $41 million USD) with an operating profit of around ₩36b (around $25m) during Q3 of 2024. Both metrics decreased compared to the previous quarter, which contained the launch of Stellar Blade, but were up compared to 2023. Net profit, however, declined by 1.9% compared to this point in 2023.
Shift Up went public earlier in 2024, becoming one of South Korea’s most successful IPOs this year with a day one surge of almost 50%. One-time costs related to this move in addition to performance bonuses following the release of Stellar Blade drove up expenses, the company said in its report.
Along with the probable 2025 releases on Nikke in China and Stellar Blade on PC, Shift Up hopes for revenue growth from the upcoming second anniversary of Nikke – such occasions are strong revenue drivers in gacha games.