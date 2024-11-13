Video Games

Shift Up hopes to release Stellar Blade on PC in 2025 and expects it to outsell PS5 version

Along with Goddess of Victory: Nikke’s debut in China

Marco Wutz

Shift Up / Sony

South Korean developer Shift Up is planning to release Stellar Blade on PC in 2025, according to its latest earnings report

The sci-fi RPG launched earlier this year as a PS5-exclusive following a publishing agreement with Sony and Shift Up stated that its sales “continued at a stabilized level” since launch. DLC featuring Nier: Automata is planned to be released later in November 2024 to uphold momentum.

Shift Up is confident that the PC release of Stellar Blade will be a resounding success, writing that “considering recent trends such as Steam’s expanding market share in the triple-A game sector and the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles.”

In addition to Stellar Blade coming to PC, Shift Up is preparing to launch its popular gacha game for iOS and Android, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, in China during the first half of 2025.

Shift Up reported a revenue of around ₩58 billion KRW (around $41 million USD) with an operating profit of around ₩36b (around $25m) during Q3 of 2024. Both metrics decreased compared to the previous quarter, which contained the launch of Stellar Blade, but were up compared to 2023. Net profit, however, declined by 1.9% compared to this point in 2023.

Shift Up went public earlier in 2024, becoming one of South Korea’s most successful IPOs this year with a day one surge of almost 50%. One-time costs related to this move in addition to performance bonuses following the release of Stellar Blade drove up expenses, the company said in its report.

Along with the probable 2025 releases on Nikke in China and Stellar Blade on PC, Shift Up hopes for revenue growth from the upcoming second anniversary of Nikke – such occasions are strong revenue drivers in gacha games.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News