Strinova is what you’d get from anime Overwatch and Counter-Strike in third-person
Developer IDreamSky is making progress on their multiplayer game Strinova, an anime-style hero shooter in the vein of Overwatch 2, but with the ferocity you might expect from Counter-Strike. Strinova’s second beta is live now, and while it’s a closed beta, you can likely expect to see more about the game on social media and in the coming months ahead of launch.
“After migrating to a multidimensional realm known as ‘Strinova,’ humanity is in the midst of a new golden age,” the gme’s description reads. This new realm unlocked a power called "Stringify," a powerful ability that allows the user to transition between 3D and 2D forms seamlessly. The newfound power gave rise to conflicting ideologies – and factions soon emerged, engaged in constant, never-ending battles over the future of the new world. Justice (P.U.S.), Truth (The Scissors), and Freedom (Urbino) – which side will you choose?”
Each hero has unique weapons and powers that help them slot into a specific role. Some are more agile than others and can get around Strinova’s large, open arenas with ease. Others are masters of stealth, and all of them can use the switch to 2D as well, which IDreamSky says adds another layer of strategy to every match.
The basic idea is the same as pretty much any hero shooter, though the role emphasis reminds me quite a bit of Overwatch 2 – well, before Blizzard started emphasizing damage over everything else, anyway. The maps are what really interest me, though. They’re expansive, multilayered locations that look as if they’d reward smart planning, good use of position,and timely use of each arena’s mechanisms and other gimmicks.
Hero shooters don’t have an easy time of it at the moment, but Strinova is one I’m keen to keep an eye on.