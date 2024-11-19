One of Strinova’s launch heroes looks like she came out of NieR after a pit-stop in Bloodborne
Strinova’s release date is coming up fast, and developer iDreamSky revealed two new heroes and a fresh map for the multiplayer game’s launch. One of them is a botanist who looks like she’d be right at home in NieR Automata, at least once she stopped finding samples in Bloodborne’s flower fields.
That hero is Fragrans, a botanist on the run from OPAL who, despite her status as a wanted criminal, finds it easy to make friends thanks to her kind demeanor. Fragrans’ reveal art shows her, complete with 2B-style blindfold, in an eerie field of white flowers set against a monochrome background that instantly put me in mind of the fields in Hunter’s Dream. Maybe that was an intentional reference point in Fragrans’ design, but either way, it’s what I’ll always think of when I see her.
The second hero is Eika, a student who spends her evenings as a masked vigilante with a particular talent for firearms and the accurate discharge thereof. Eika’s skills involve fire, and she can summon cages of fire to surround enemies and summon even more fire to buff her combat abilities.
Strinova’s new launch map is Cosmite, an ancient settlement with tightly packed streets and, looming over everything, a vast temple. Rumors point to strange natural phenomena occurring in this area as well, so it sounds like you’ll need to keep your wits about you on this map.
Strinova’s first season goes live on Nov. 21, 2024, for PC on Steam.