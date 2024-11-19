Video Games

One of Strinova’s launch heroes looks like she came out of NieR after a pit-stop in Bloodborne

Strinova’s release date is coming up fast, and developer iDreamSky revealed two new heroes and a fresh map for the multiplayer game’s launch

Josh Broadwell

iDreamSky

Strinova’s release date is coming up fast, and developer iDreamSky revealed two new heroes and a fresh map for the multiplayer game’s launch. One of them is a botanist who looks like she’d be right at home in NieR Automata, at least once she stopped finding samples in Bloodborne’s flower fields.

That hero is Fragrans, a botanist on the run from OPAL who, despite her status as a wanted criminal, finds it easy to make friends thanks to her kind demeanor. Fragrans’ reveal art shows her, complete with 2B-style blindfold, in an eerie field of white flowers set against a monochrome background that instantly put me in mind of the fields in Hunter’s Dream. Maybe that was an intentional reference point in Fragrans’ design, but either way, it’s what I’ll always think of when I see her.

The second hero is Eika, a student who spends her evenings as a masked vigilante with a particular talent for firearms and the accurate discharge thereof. Eika’s skills involve fire, and she can summon cages of fire to surround enemies and summon even more fire to buff her combat abilities.

Strinova’s new launch map is Cosmite, an ancient settlement with tightly packed streets and, looming over everything, a vast temple. Rumors point to strange natural phenomena occurring in this area as well, so it sounds like you’ll need to keep your wits about you on this map.

Strinova’s first season goes live on Nov. 21, 2024, for PC on Steam.

Published
Josh Broadwell
JOSH BROADWELL

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or Rolling Stone shouting about RPGs. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or leveling yet another job in FFXIV.

Home/News