Video Games

Strinova, the pulpy anime Overwatch-style hero shooter that took Steam Next Fest by storm, is launching soon

Paper-themed, anime hero shooter Strinova rose to the top of the Steam Next Fest charts, and developer iDreamSky announced Strinova’s release date is just around the corner

Josh Broadwell

iDreamSky

Paper-themed, anime hero shooter Strinova rose to the top of the charts during the most recent Steam Next Fest charts, and developer iDreamSky announced Strinova’s release date is just around the corner. The 5v5 hero shooter launches on Nov. 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET for PC via Steam, and you can pre-download starting Nov. 18, 2024.

There’s also a set of pre-registration rewards up for grabs once the community passes specific milestones.

  • 200k Unlock: OBT Commemorative Baseplate, OBT Audio Spray - Animated 
  • 500k Unlock: 2000 Dream Token, 500 Basestring 
  • 1M Unlock: Perfect Quality Kakona-Rockin' Duck
  • 3M Unlock: 10 Memory Sequences
  • 6M Unlock: Perfect Quality Kokona's Quasar - Tidal Duck

The current pre-registration number is sitting at just over 4 million, so that’s everything except the Tidal Duck unlocked at launch.

Speaking of launch, Strinova will feature five modes, 14 maps, and 15 playable Superstrings – Strinova-speak for heroes. There’s a good reason these heroes are called “Strings.” Strinova’s distinguishing feature is that it lets everyone turn into paper. 

You can swap between 2D and 3D to dodge, get into better position, find hidden areas on the map, and set up some nasty surprises for the opposing team. That’s in addition to each Superstring’s personal abilities and their general playstyle based on their role – support, offense, and so on. It’s a creative way to stand out from the overwhelming competition in the genre – the same competition that saw Concord launch and get delisted within two weeks – and if my time with Strinova during Steam Next Fest is any indication, it works quite well.

Published
Josh Broadwell
JOSH BROADWELL

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or Rolling Stone shouting about RPGs. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or leveling yet another job in FFXIV.

Home/News