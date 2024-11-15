Strinova, the pulpy anime Overwatch-style hero shooter that took Steam Next Fest by storm, is launching soon
Paper-themed, anime hero shooter Strinova rose to the top of the charts during the most recent Steam Next Fest charts, and developer iDreamSky announced Strinova’s release date is just around the corner. The 5v5 hero shooter launches on Nov. 21, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET for PC via Steam, and you can pre-download starting Nov. 18, 2024.
- Read more: The best multiplayer games to play in 2024
There’s also a set of pre-registration rewards up for grabs once the community passes specific milestones.
- 200k Unlock: OBT Commemorative Baseplate, OBT Audio Spray - Animated
- 500k Unlock: 2000 Dream Token, 500 Basestring
- 1M Unlock: Perfect Quality Kakona-Rockin' Duck
- 3M Unlock: 10 Memory Sequences
- 6M Unlock: Perfect Quality Kokona's Quasar - Tidal Duck
The current pre-registration number is sitting at just over 4 million, so that’s everything except the Tidal Duck unlocked at launch.
Speaking of launch, Strinova will feature five modes, 14 maps, and 15 playable Superstrings – Strinova-speak for heroes. There’s a good reason these heroes are called “Strings.” Strinova’s distinguishing feature is that it lets everyone turn into paper.
- Read more: The best PC games to play in 2024
You can swap between 2D and 3D to dodge, get into better position, find hidden areas on the map, and set up some nasty surprises for the opposing team. That’s in addition to each Superstring’s personal abilities and their general playstyle based on their role – support, offense, and so on. It’s a creative way to stand out from the overwhelming competition in the genre – the same competition that saw Concord launch and get delisted within two weeks – and if my time with Strinova during Steam Next Fest is any indication, it works quite well.