Stronghold: Crusader Definitive Edition gets July 2025 release date on PC

A demo is coming to Steam today

Marco Wutz

Firefly Studios revealed that Stronghold: Crusader Definitive Edition will be released on July 15, 2025, for PC. However, fans can already check out a demo of the upcoming RTS on Steam as early as January 20 thanks to the title’s participation in the Steam RTS Fest.

Crusader is probably the most popular entry into the iconic Stronghold series, so getting the full remaster treatment is not exactly a shock.

The Definitive Edition will come with “major new features, fixes and custom options” that will bring the epic clash between Richard the Lionheart and Saladin into the modern age. Among Crusader DE’s additions are four new AI opponents, eight new Bedouin units, two campaigns, and four challenge skirmishes (including a co-op challenge). There will also be new and larger maps to fight on.

“We have tried to go beyond what our players expect,” commented Nick Tannahill, who helms Firefly Studios. “This is their favourite game and it deserves to be remastered in all its pre-rendered isometric glory, but with plenty of extra bells and whistles! We would not be doing this were it not for those still playing multiplayer, designing maps and creating mods, like the awesome Unofficial Crusader Patch, so I can’t wait to hear what they all think of our upcoming public demos. We really are dedicated to taking our time with Stronghold and acting on feedback whenever possible.”

Firefly’s previous release, Stronghold: Definitive Edition, recently crossed half a million sales and was a big success for the studio, putting the classic castle-building RTS back on the map.

