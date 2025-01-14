Firefly Studios celebrates as Stronghold: Definitive Edition crosses half a million sales
It was the triumphant return of a classic: Stronghold’s Definitive Edition, which launched in 2023, not only managed to garner critical and popular acclaim, but appears to be a commercial win for Firefly Studios as well. According to the developer, Stronghold: Definitive Edition surpassed half a million copies sold at the beginning of the year.
“What a great start to the week! We're excited to announce that we've sold over 500,000 copies of Stronghold: Definitive Edition,” the studio stated on social media. “We're so happy you all enjoyed it as much as you did, and long may the good times at Firefly Studios continue.”
What will the developers do to ensure that this wish becomes reality? Well, it looks like we won’t have to wait all too long to find out. In an earlier post, in which the studio wished its fans a happy new year, it announced that “Everyone at Firefly is back at work after our Winter break, and ready to get cracking into some exciting projects in 2025.”
“More information to come soon,” the studio added.
Naturally, fans already got cracking as well, speculating about the nature of said project – a new sequel to the legendary franchise or another remaster project to follow up on the latest success? Whatever it ends up being, players of the iconic castle-building RTS can be sure about some fun coming their way.
Stronghold: Definitive Edition is available on PC via Steam and there are two expansions for the game as well, which add brand-new campaigns not available for the original game from 2001 – the latest DLC was called the “final” expansion for the game, which is why the 2025 project is sure to be related to a different title.