Subnautica 2’s early access release is full of features, which is nice, since early access could last three years
Krafton and Unknown Worlds announced Subnautica 2’s early access release during the October Xbox Partner Preview, and now we know a bit more about what to expect from it. Unknown Worlds published Subnautica 2’s Steam page after the reveal, and it gives a brief overview of the features it’ll launch with in early access.
“A new world awaits alongside an all-new story. You are a pioneer traveling to a distant world, but something is amiss,” the Steam description reads. “The ship's AI insists you carry on the mission. This world is too dangerous for humans to survive… Unless you change what it means to be human. What creatures, intelligent or otherwise, await your arrival?”
First up is multiplayer, which is just Subnautica with friends and not that live-service scare from earlier in 2024. You can build and explore with up to three friends, which seems like it’d make surviving under the sea rather less stressful. Several distinct biomes on the planet are open for exploration, including lush coral fields and sweeping cliff vistas. You’ll also get your feet wet, so to speak, with the building and crafting systems and a tiny part Subnautica 2’s story, all of which will gradually grow and evolve over the course of early access.
There’s plenty of time for that growth as well. Unknown Worlds anticipates Subnautica 2’s early access period will last “about 2 to 3 years,” and the game’s price will increase after early access ends. At launch, whenever that is, Unkown Worlds plans for Subnautica 2 to be “feature rich” with more of everything that’s in early access and better versions of it as well.
Subnautica 2 enters early access sometime early in 2025.