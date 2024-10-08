You can check out a big demo for Supervive, a MOBA battle royale from former Riot devs, during Steam Next Fest
There’s a big Supervive demo coming to Steam Next Fest, as Theorycraft gets ready to show off their first MOBA battle royale. Former Riot, Bungie, and Blizzard devs founded Theorycraft in 2020 on a mission to make “the deepest games in the world,” and the indie game Supervive is the result of those efforts.
Supervive has you form squads with other players and take on giant bosses, fight to the end against nine other teams, try your luck in 2v2 duos or 4v4 deathmatches – there’s a lot going on. Like an Overwatch-style hero shooter, Supervive lets you pick from 16 characters with unique skillsets, strengths, and weaknesses, and the Supervive Steam Next Fest demo introduces two new heroes named Jin and Hudson.
Jin is an assassin with a corrupted arm that’s slowly consuming him, which is a problem, but for now, he can create illusions, teleport to enemies, and use his massive warblade to dish out heavy melee damage. Hudson is a scavenger and a smith who survived not one, but two apocalypses, which is quite the qualification to add on a resume. He has a gatling gun that makes him ideal for covering locations and pinning enemies down.
The Supervive demo also comes with several other improvements over the public test version from earlier in summer 2024. These include voice acting, art gussied up to the level of polish you can expect when Supervive launches, new equipment, improved progression systems, a better interface, and even a meat tutorial that shows you how to play and enjoy Supervive.
Supervive’s release date is still a ways off, and Theorycraft hasn’t suggested when you can expect it. Meanwhile, the Steam Next Fest demo will be live from October 14, 2024, through October 21, 2024.