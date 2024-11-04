Theorycraft is launching Supervive's open beta after overwhelming Steam Next Fest success
New studio Theorycraft debuted their first project, a MOBA-style battle royale called Supervive, during Steam Next Fest, and Supervive’s open beta is just around the corner now. Theorycraft is launching Supervive’s open beta on November 20, 2024, in North America, Korea, Europe, and Asia.
Theorycraft said “hundreds of thousands of players” tried Supervive during Steam Next Fest, with 20 games on average per player and, in the first week of Next Fest, players around the world played Supervive for a combined total of 67 million minutes, or 127 years.
“We’re floored by the groundswell of passion and support Supervive received during Steam Next Fest. After seeing all the new players coming in, how many games they were playing, and the waves of requests we got to leave the servers on… We knew we had to get our open beta out there,” Joe Tung, Theorycraft’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.
“Open beta is a huge milestone for us, but in so many ways it’s just the beginning,” Tung continued. From day one, we’ve been building Supervive out in the open with players and we’ll continue to do so—improving the game with every patch—for as long as we have players who want to spend their time with us.”
Theorycraft said they’ll be continuing work on development during Supervive’s open beta, adding and tweaking new features in the leadup to its full 1.0 launch. First on the list is a big winter event starting in December, with new map evolutions, more gear, and fresh powers and cosmetics.