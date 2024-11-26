Theorycraft already has its first Supervive roadmap planned out just weeks after launching in early access
Not content with launching its hit new MOBA Supervive in early access right after Steam Next Fest, Theorycraft already cooked up a Supervive roadmap for the next several months as well. Theorycraft posted it in a Steam update along with a lengthy overview of what to expect at each stop on the way.
First up is Supervive’s week one patch, which is live now and makes some changes to how ranked works, gives the best players access to custom games, and makes a fair few balance changes to most of Supervive’s hunters.
Theorycraft has a bigger update planned for December 2024, which includes Supervive’s first seasonal event. It’s called the Cosmic Winter Jubilee, and it comes complete with winter-themed map and an “roaming dimensional traveler” who gives out presents when you encounter him. In the spirit of improving Supervive during early access, Theorycraft is also using its seasonal events to experiment with new features, such as new mechanics, new powers and changes to the map, and you can expect a fresh batch of cosmetics as well.
Supervive Season 0 kicks off in January 2025, and between then and March 2025, Theorycraft plans on adding two new hunters, more cosmetics, additional map and gameplay updates, and an “experimental” mode. The team said they’ll also incorporate player feedback into other areas they want to tinker with over time, such as more revamps to the equipment system and trying out a “warped” theme that turns familiar maps on their heads.
The second part of Supervive Season 0 starts in April 2024. Theorycraft said they didn’t want to get too far ahead and spoil anything, but more hunters and cosmetics are in store, along with something to do with Supervive’s “Abyssals.”
Supervive is available now as a free download on Steam.