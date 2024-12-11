Supervive’s first seasonal event, the Cosmic Winter Jubilee, is here, with snowball fights and sort-of-Santa Claus

Video Games

‘Tis the season for Supervive’s first limited-time event, a frosty celebration called the Cosmic Winter Jubilee that adds snowball fights and a Santa Clausalike to Theorycraft's multiplayer game. Cosmic Winter Jubilee is live now, ahead of another patch that introduces new balance changes for Supervive’s roster of heroes.

Headlining the celebrations is a set of powers exclusive to the Cosmic Winter Jubilee, including snowball skills that can freeze enemies, the option to summon an avalanche, and an emergency penguin, for those delicate situations where penguins may be necessary. Expect new storm effects, such as gifts falling from the sky, and a festive, icy makeover for the map, including breakable ice objects and lovely decorated trees.

There’s a set of new missions and PvP quests, a mysterious individual who travels between dimensions and gives out presents during the coldest time of the year – it’s Santa Claus – and a set of bug fixes that should make Supermassive smoother and more enjoyable to play.

It wouldn’t be a hero shooter’s seasonal event without new cosmetics, and Supervive’s Cosmic Winter Jubilee has plenty of seasonal stitchery that’ll turn up on rotation as the event progresses.

