The dumbest Switch 2 announcement theory yet rests on a Lunchables promotion
Nintendo’s hybrid Switch console is almost eight years old at this point, and fans are desperate for news on the console’s successor. Rumors and alleged leaks have been rampant for well over a year at this point, and while we get closer to a real announcement every single day, everyone’s keeping a close eye on just about everything to see when we might get a glimpse of the Switch 2. And we mean everything — like Lunchables.
Jeff Grubb of Venturebeat’s GamesBeat reported on Twitter that Nintendo’s marketing deal with Lunchables, which has been ongoing for many years and saw Nintendo characters added to the packaging of certain products, seems to have ended recently. The tweet came after a previous request for information on Lunchables, where Grubb asked his followers to send pictures of the food product.
A person claiming to be a grocery manager spoke up in the replies, saying that the partnership appears to have ended recently, with the last product with Nintendo marketing on it having been shipped “around September 30th.” Grubb jokes that “Lunchables confirms Switch 2,” though notes that it’s almost certainly just because the contract ended and not a sign that the Switch 2 announcement is coming anytime soon.
The Switch 2 is expected to be announced any day now, with Nintendo previously confirming that a Switch successor will be announced before April 2025 — the start of the company’s next financial year. It’s expected that the console will be a hybrid console, much like the Switch itself, but details so far are sparse.
That hasn’t stopped apparent leaks from appearing, though, with one rumored leak popping up last month that looked a lot like a bigger Switch. As of yet, none of these rumors and leaks have been confirmed, and the rest of the world is just waiting on Nintendo to say something – anything – so we’re left waiting, wondering, and looking for signs in Lunchables.