Switch 2 trailer seemingly confirms the console's weirdest leak
In case you missed it, Nintendo just revealed the Nintendo Switch 2, a successor to the Nintendo Switch that looks a lot like the original Switch… but with a few extra details. There’s an extra USB-C port on the top of the console, in addition to the docking one on the bottom, a mysterious blank button on the right Joy-Con, and a few extra bits and pieces here and there. One brief shot in particular, though, may have confirmed the Switch 2’s weirdest and most exciting leak.
At the 1:11 mark of the Nintendo Switch 2 first look trailer, we get our first glimpse of the new Joy-Con’s straps. On the original Switch, these were to help prevent the controller from flying out of your hands when waggling the Joy-Con in motion games, but here they seem to serve an additional purpose.
The trailer shows the Joy-Con standing up with its inside edge flat against a table, zooming around like a racecar. We also see a brief shot of the inside of the Joy-Con, with what appears to be an optical sensor facing what would be downwards in this configuration.
And that brings us back to the strange leak — not long ago, rumors started popping up that players would be able to use the Joy-Cons on the Switch 2 as a mouse by turning them on their side. The L/R and ZL/ZR buttons would act as the mouse buttons, which opens up a lot of possibilities that have now seemingly been confirmed.
It makes sense that Nintendo would go with the Mouse-Con, as people have been calling it, as it opens up a few different ways of playing. For one, shooters – like the Call of Duty that Microsoft promised to bring over to Nintendo – would be much more playable with a mouse. Gyro controls are good, but nothing beats a mouse for fine control.
Finer control would also be helpful if Nintendo wanted to add more consoles, like the Nintendo DS or 3DS, to the Nintendo Switch Online service, since players would be able to use the mouse in place of a touchscreen when docked. And because every Nintendo Switch 2 would ship with at least one mouse, seemingly two, developers would be able to design games with it in mind. It’s also possible players would be able to plug any other mouse into the dock to achieve the same thing.
RTS games, or strategy games like Civilization 7, would also benefit, as would productivity apps like Microsoft Excel — that last one is unlikely, but you never know. What we do know is that we’ll likely be waiting a while before we find out all the juicy details, as Nintendo is holding a Nintendo Direct specifically for the console on April 2, 2025.
In the meantime, you can sign up to the Nintendo Switch 2 experience to go hands-on with the console early.