Switch 2 trailer seemingly shows off new Mario Kart game
Nintendo has finally put millions of fans out of their misery by making the Switch 2 official – and it might have teased an all-new iteration of its iconic Mario Kart franchise to boot.
Mario and friends can be seen racing against each other in footage that was part of the console’s trailer. However, the track used for the race is an unfamiliar one, seemingly inspired by the dusty, endless roads found in the arid parts of the United States.
Fresh, too, are the cars shown in the footage. Though Mario is seen driving a slightly modified version of his signature cart, Luigi, Bowser, and Peach can be seen with vehicles not available inside Mario Kart 8, the current iteration of the series.
Veterans will notice a different quality to the animations as well, as short as the look at the title was. They gave more Super Mario Bros. Wonder than Mario Kart 8.
Nintendo has not officially confirmed a new Mario Kart game at this point, but the latest footage is a pretty clear indicator. Not to mention that Mario Kart 8 was released in 2014 with Deluxe being launched in 2017 and becoming the best-selling Switch game of all time – it’s about time we got something new.
And if you’re not ready to let Mario Kart 8 Deluxe go just yet, then there’s no reason to worry: The Switch 2 will be able to run original Switch games without a problem.