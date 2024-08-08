Sword of Convallaria hands out free pulls to celebrate five million downloads

Voyagers,



Thanks to your support, #SwordofConvallaria has hit 5M downloads! 🎉



Join our [5M Downloads Milestone] event starting soon to claim your well-deserved rewards! 🤩



⏰Event Schedule: 8/9 0:00 - 8/18 23:59 (UTC-4)



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/SOmNLsfqne