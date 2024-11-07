Take-Two celebrates “strong results” as it waits for GTA 6 to break records
Take-Two Interactive has released its financial report for Q2 of FY 2025, posting net bookings of $1.47 billion USD – a growth of 2% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Net revenue increased by 4% to 1.35 billion USD in the same window.
Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, was “pleased” with the “strong second quarter results.”
“Our execution has been consistent, and our teams continue to make great progress advancing our development pipeline,” he added. “Accordingly, we are reiterating our fiscal year 2025 Net Bookings guidance range of $5.55 to $5.65 billion, and we are confident that we will achieve sequential increases and record levels of Net Bookings in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.”
The continued performance of GTA 5 and GTA Online greatly contributed to the results, though NBA 2K25 was another major player in this quarter.
Zelnick summarized the future outlook as follows: “As we look ahead, we believe that Take-Two remains exceedingly well-positioned for the long-term. Our vision is clear, our talent is unparalleled, and we have one of the strongest portfolios of owned intellectual property in our industry.”
Indeed, Take-Two’s release schedule for the coming months looks promising. Civilization 7 will be out on February 11, 2025, with WWE 2K25 being planned for Q4 of FY 2025. GTA 6 is still on target for its launch window in Fall 2025, while Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are on course for FY 2026.
Realistically, GTA 6 is what matters most in this regard – Zelnick’s prediction of “record levels” of net bookings in the coming fiscal years fully depends on GTA 6 and its live-service monetization. Given that GTA 5 continues to sell at a rapid pace and that players invest more and more money into GTA Online, the company can hardly be faulted for believing that GTA 6 will make bank.
Alongside the financial results, Take-Two confirmed the sale of Private Division to an undisclosed buyer.