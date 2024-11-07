Video Games

Take-Two celebrates “strong results” as it waits for GTA 6 to break records

Stable growth and a promising release schedule

Marco Wutz

Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive has released its financial report for Q2 of FY 2025, posting net bookings of $1.47 billion USD – a growth of 2% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Net revenue increased by 4% to 1.35 billion USD in the same window.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, was “pleased” with the “strong second quarter results.”

“Our execution has been consistent, and our teams continue to make great progress advancing our development pipeline,” he added. “Accordingly, we are reiterating our fiscal year 2025 Net Bookings guidance range of $5.55 to $5.65 billion, and we are confident that we will achieve sequential increases and record levels of Net Bookings in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.”

The continued performance of GTA 5 and GTA Online greatly contributed to the results, though NBA 2K25 was another major player in this quarter.

Zelnick summarized the future outlook as follows: “As we look ahead, we believe that Take-Two remains exceedingly well-positioned for the long-term. Our vision is clear, our talent is unparalleled, and we have one of the strongest portfolios of owned intellectual property in our industry.”

Indeed, Take-Two’s release schedule for the coming months looks promising. Civilization 7 will be out on February 11, 2025, with WWE 2K25 being planned for Q4 of FY 2025. GTA 6 is still on target for its launch window in Fall 2025, while Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country are on course for FY 2026.

Realistically, GTA 6 is what matters most in this regard – Zelnick’s prediction of “record levels” of net bookings in the coming fiscal years fully depends on GTA 6 and its live-service monetization. Given that GTA 5 continues to sell at a rapid pace and that players invest more and more money into GTA Online, the company can hardly be faulted for believing that GTA 6 will make bank.

Alongside the financial results, Take-Two confirmed the sale of Private Division to an undisclosed buyer.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News