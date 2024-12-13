Video Games

Final Fantasy 16’s Clive is coming to Tekken 8

A noble combatant enters the fray

Marco Wutz

Square Enix

Tekken 8 is getting a competitor of noble blood: Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, joins the fighting game as its newest playable character. Bandai Namco made the announcement during The Game Awards 2024 and said the collaboration will launch on December 18, 2024.

Producer Katsuhiro Harada stated ahead of the game’s launch that the team hadn’t seriously considered adding any guest characters yet, though he acknowledged the fan demand for both Kazuma Kiryu from the Like a Dragon series and Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy.

Well, Clive is not quite Tifa, but Final Fantasy fans will surely be happy about his inclusion, too. He's not the first Final Fantasy character to show up in Bandai's brawler, either. Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 made an appearance in Tekken 7 as well.

Tekken 8 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S since January 26, 2024, and sold over two million copies in its first month on the market. Achieving a score of 91 on Metacritic, the title is one of the best fighting games in recent memory. 

Bandai Namco’s title is in the running for two categories at TGA 2024 – Best Fighting Game and Best Multiplayer Game.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News