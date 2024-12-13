Final Fantasy 16’s Clive is coming to Tekken 8
Tekken 8 is getting a competitor of noble blood: Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, joins the fighting game as its newest playable character. Bandai Namco made the announcement during The Game Awards 2024 and said the collaboration will launch on December 18, 2024.
Producer Katsuhiro Harada stated ahead of the game’s launch that the team hadn’t seriously considered adding any guest characters yet, though he acknowledged the fan demand for both Kazuma Kiryu from the Like a Dragon series and Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy.
Well, Clive is not quite Tifa, but Final Fantasy fans will surely be happy about his inclusion, too. He's not the first Final Fantasy character to show up in Bandai's brawler, either. Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 made an appearance in Tekken 7 as well.
Tekken 8 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S since January 26, 2024, and sold over two million copies in its first month on the market. Achieving a score of 91 on Metacritic, the title is one of the best fighting games in recent memory.
Bandai Namco’s title is in the running for two categories at TGA 2024 – Best Fighting Game and Best Multiplayer Game.