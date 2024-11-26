Intel and Tencent’s Steam Deck rival features an eye-tracking sensor for 3D shenanigans
Tencent Games has collaborated with Intel on the Sunday Dragon 3D One, a handheld gaming PC featuring glasses-free 3D technology and a real-time eye-tracking sensor.
The device comes equipped with the Intel Lunar Lake Core Ultra 7 258V processor, features an internal storage with room for 1 TB of data, and has 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. An 11-inch, 120 Hz display rounds out the technical package.
The Sunday Dragon 3D One’s controllers will be detachable from the main body, similar to the Lenovo Go Legion.
What Tencent hopes will be the experimental hardware’s selling point are the “naked-eye 3D visual effects” of the machine, which are made possible by its eye-tracking sensors and an “image-interlacing algorithm” – an innovative combination of tech.
Tencent stated that it has already worked on optimizing a handful of PC games to make use of the technology. While this is certainly good news, it naturally leads to an important question for those who are considering a purchase: If Tencent – or a game’s original developer – has to put extra work into the utilization of this technology, how many games will ultimately be able to use it, realistically?
Of course, Tencent’s claims of this being the “world’s first” glasses-free gaming handheld ring a little hollow as well, given that Nintendo’s 3DS exists.
This is probably more of a device for tech enthusiasts than a general audience, especially as the attraction of 3D technology has greatly waned in recent years. The price and release date of the handheld have not been announced yet.