The Blood of Dawnwalker will be fully revealed in January 2025

Polish development studio Rebel Wolves announced the title of its debut game, Dawnwalker, in January 2024 and it seems a full reveal of the single-player open-world dark fantasy action RPG will happen almost exactly twelve months later – with a slightly different name. Apparently, Rebel Wolves adjusted the RPG’s name a little bit, rebranding it as The Blood of Dawnwalker.

Change of the title aside, The Blood of Dawnwalker will be fully and properly revealed on January 13, 2025, with a CGI trailer that’ll serve as the game’s opening sequence, some gameplay, and a lot of information on the general concepts and systems of the game as well as its setting, which is apparently called Vale Sangora.

If the previously released key art with its blood imagery, the title Dawnwalker, and the rebranded title The Blood of Dawnwalker haven’t made it obvious enough, that reveal in January 13, 2025, coincides with a full moon and we’ll get to hear about “secret inhabitants” of the world – we’re not saying it’s vampires and werewolves exactly, but they sure are heavily hinting at a related theme.

“The world needs what it fears,” a short teaser with the full title reveal on social media says.

The Blood of Dawnwalker reveal livestream will happen on January 13, 2025, at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET at the game's Twitch channel.

Rebel Wolves is a new studio headed by several former key figures of CD Projekt RED, who’ve worked on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. Bandai Namco has been attached to the game as its publisher since October 2024.

