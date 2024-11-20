The Callisto Protocol and Redacted get 60 fps updates on PS5 Pro
Publisher KRAFTON announced that two of its games – The Callisto Protocol and Redacted – have received updates delivering technical improvements for them on PS5 Pro.
2022’s The Callisto Protocol now offers full raytracing in all modes and reaches 60 frames per second at a 4K resolution in Performance Mode. Quality Mode is slated to deliver 30 fps at 8K, while Balanced Modes is supposed to run at 40 fps at 4K.
You can take a look at the visuals in the trailer below:
Redacted, which is obviously a good deal less intense in terms of hardware requirements, will manage 120 fps at 4K and 60 fps at 8K, the publisher has promised.
You can check out the changes in the trailer below:
KRAFTON’s duo are the latest games to receive PS5 Pro support, but by far not the only ones: Ubisoft released a 60 fps patch for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate recently and there is already an entire host of titles with PS5 Pro-specific upgrades.