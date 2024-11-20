Video Games

The Callisto Protocol and Redacted get 60 fps updates on PS5 Pro

KRAFTON delivers some technical upgrades

Marco Wutz

Publisher KRAFTON announced that two of its games – The Callisto Protocol and Redacted – have received updates delivering technical improvements for them on PS5 Pro.

2022’s The Callisto Protocol now offers full raytracing in all modes and reaches 60 frames per second at a 4K resolution in Performance Mode. Quality Mode is slated to deliver 30 fps at 8K, while Balanced Modes is supposed to run at 40 fps at 4K.

You can take a look at the visuals in the trailer below:

Redacted, which is obviously a good deal less intense in terms of hardware requirements, will manage 120 fps at 4K and 60 fps at 8K, the publisher has promised.

You can check out the changes in the trailer below:

KRAFTON’s duo are the latest games to receive PS5 Pro support, but by far not the only ones: Ubisoft released a 60 fps patch for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate recently and there is already an entire host of titles with PS5 Pro-specific upgrades.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

