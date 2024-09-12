The Finals Season 4 brings back ranked Cashout and adds a new map
Launching on September 26, 2024, Season 4 of The Finals is set to bring back some of the initial season’s magic with the return of ranked Cashout as a core mode. Ranked Tournaments will be a completely separate experience from the World Tour, which will continue into Season 4.
Embark Studios admitted making a bit of a mistake in Season 3 by changing the game’s core ranked mode: “We know the switch to Terminal Attack as ranked mode was a misstep. But with missteps come learnings, and while we believe in TA and saw many of you playing and enjoying it, it's just not quite the right fit for our Ranked Play or the core of The Finals!”
Fans of the Terminal Attack mode won’t have anything to cry about either, though, as the mode will be available from the Quick Play menu in the future as well.
In Season 4 of the game, players will be able to choose one of three sponsors: Holtow, Engimo, or Iseul-T. Each sponsor offers different kinds of rewards, so let your choice be a wise one.
This sponsor trio is also featured on The Finals’ newest map, the Fortune Stadium. This map is composed of three districts dedicated to the three companies, offering a varied experience.
Season 4 will furthermore add new circuits to feed player careers, weapons, sights, and more cosmetics such as new faces and beard styles. Embark Studios also revealed that Season 4 will introduce major engine updates to the game, enhancing its optimization and performance. More on all of this, plus the new battle pass, will be revealed over the coming days.
Find a teaser for the upcoming changes below:
The Finals is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S as a free-to-play game and Season 4 is set to be launched on September 26, 2024.