Nexon unveils new cinematic trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan, provides updates on two more titles

Additional details on three upcoming games

Nexon

Nexon has provided additional details on three games it currently has in the works alongside an update on its business strategy. After reorganization efforts in 2024, the company wants to put more focus on developing brand-new games and boosting the value of its IP. Naturally, there is the usual push for more live-service integration as well – a sign of the times.

As for project-specific updates, Nexon published a new cinematic trailer for its upcoming action RPG, The First Berserker: Khazan. Showing fragments of a tragic past, the trailer has Khazan vowing revenge and embracing a mysterious power to make his oath come true. In addition, the studio revealed that a closed beta test of the game was held in October 2024, which resulted in lots of positive feedback.

The First Berserker: Khazan is set to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in early 2025.

Khazan is not the only action RPG in development at Nexon, though. Vindictus: Defying Fate got a brand-new trailer as well, introducing two more characters in the form of Delia and Karok, the new map White Tyrant’s Battlefield, and the White Tyrant – a boss monster – itself.

Vindictus: Defying Fate screenshot of a female warrior clad in blue armor.
Delia is one of the new characters revealed for Vindictus. / Nexon

Vindictus: Defying Fate is much further away from completion than Khazan, though, with its next alpha test being set for Summer 2025.

Finally, Nexon released more information about Nakwon: Last Paradise. It’s a zombie survival extraction game that had a playable pre-alpha test in December 2023. Since then, the team worked on implementing the feedback gathered during testing, adding more zombie types, rebuilding the combat mechanics, and introducing systems like housing, levels, traits, and character customization.

There is currently no news on when the next round of testing for this game will happen.

More information on The First Berserker: Khazan – and possibly other projects – is expected to be revealed at G-Star 2024, the biggest gaming convention in South Korea.

Published
Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

