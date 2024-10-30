Nexon unveils new cinematic trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan, provides updates on two more titles
Nexon has provided additional details on three games it currently has in the works alongside an update on its business strategy. After reorganization efforts in 2024, the company wants to put more focus on developing brand-new games and boosting the value of its IP. Naturally, there is the usual push for more live-service integration as well – a sign of the times.
As for project-specific updates, Nexon published a new cinematic trailer for its upcoming action RPG, The First Berserker: Khazan. Showing fragments of a tragic past, the trailer has Khazan vowing revenge and embracing a mysterious power to make his oath come true. In addition, the studio revealed that a closed beta test of the game was held in October 2024, which resulted in lots of positive feedback.
The First Berserker: Khazan is set to come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in early 2025.
Khazan is not the only action RPG in development at Nexon, though. Vindictus: Defying Fate got a brand-new trailer as well, introducing two more characters in the form of Delia and Karok, the new map White Tyrant’s Battlefield, and the White Tyrant – a boss monster – itself.
Vindictus: Defying Fate is much further away from completion than Khazan, though, with its next alpha test being set for Summer 2025.
Finally, Nexon released more information about Nakwon: Last Paradise. It’s a zombie survival extraction game that had a playable pre-alpha test in December 2023. Since then, the team worked on implementing the feedback gathered during testing, adding more zombie types, rebuilding the combat mechanics, and introducing systems like housing, levels, traits, and character customization.
There is currently no news on when the next round of testing for this game will happen.
More information on The First Berserker: Khazan – and possibly other projects – is expected to be revealed at G-Star 2024, the biggest gaming convention in South Korea.