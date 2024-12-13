The Game Awards 2024 announcements and trailers
The Game Awards 2024 announcements were a varied lot, from Pac-Man horror to a new Naughty Dog game and even some surprise revivals. It was a crammed three hours, with a few big reveals even happening during the TGA pre-show, along with the actual awards, of course, which tended to get overlooked as usual. Elden Ring made an appearance, and you know it was quite the show when even that isn’t the biggest thing that happened.
- Read more: All The Game Awards 2024 winners
We’ve rounded up all the big Game Awards 2024 announcements below and linked to individual stories with more detail where applicable.
Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound
Publishers just keep mining the past for new games, and in this case, that seems like such a good thing. Ninja Gaiden is coming back, and it looks fabulous.
Shadow Labyrinth: Pac-Man
Pac-Man isn’t technically part of the name, but adding it there just makes things easier and simultaneously more confusing. You’re the instrument of Pac-Man’s will, as he tries escaping the eponymous labyrinth by possessing an explorer. It’s a lot! It also looks like a pretty good Metroidvania.
Dave the Diver: In the Jungle
Dave the Diver ain’t done divin’ yet. Mintrocket’s sending him to the jungle this time, and it looks quite lovely.
Rematch from the Sifu devs
What if Rocket League, but arcade soccer? That's the idea behind Rematch from Sloclap, and you can check out our Rematch preview if you want to know more.
The Witcher 4
Hot on the heels of announcing The Witcher 4 – previously definitely not The Witcher 4, but now officially The Witcher 4. CDPR, please – CD Projekt Red showed off the first Witcher 4 trailer, which you can see for yourself by clicking the conveniently placed link in this sentence.
Elden Ring Nightreign
Following The Witcher 4 is a daunting act, and one of the only things that could not get completely overshadowed is Elden Ring. Lo and behold, that’s exactly what came next, Elden Ring Nightreign, a multiplayer spinoff.
Untitled Game from Ico developer
Fumito Ueda, maker of Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, is working on a new game. It’s so conceptual at the moment that it doesn’t even have a name.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on PC
FF7 Rebirth's PC release date is just weeks away now.
Outer Worlds 2
Obsidian’s been quite about The Outer Worlds 2 for a while now, but development has apparently been progressing quite well. The Outer Worlds 2 launches in 2025. Yes, with Avowed, that makes two Obsidian games in one year.
Split Fiction
Josef Fares and Hazelight, the studio behind It Takes Two, have a new game in the works – Split Fiction. It’s a blend of stage design ideas, and you can check out the Split Fiction trailer for yourself in our separate Split Fiction piece about it.
Borderlands 4 trailer
Randy Pitchford kinda ruined the surprise for this one by tweeting that Borderlands 4 would show up, but still. It certainly looks like what you’d expect from Borderlands 4.
Splitgate 2
More Splitgate 2! Which is always a good thing.
Steel Hunters
The World of Tanks folks have another game in store, and it’s called Steel Hunters. Beta testing is starting soon.
The Long Dark 2: Blackfrost
This one got a bit lost between announcements, but it’s certainly worth a watch.
New Virtua Fighter game
There’s a new Virtua Fighter game in the works, and it’s actually not a remake of Virtua Fighter 5. What a concept! Yakuza-maker RGG Studio is working on this one, which may or may not end up being called Virtua Fighter 6.
Project Century
RGG is also developing Project Century, a slick-looking violent trip to historical Japan for… reasons. There’s not much info about this one yet, but it looks promising.
Turok Origins
Dino hunting is back on the menu, folks.
Helldivers 2 Omens of Tyranny
Arrowhead surprise-dropped Helldivers 2’s Omens of Tyranny expansion during the show, a new set of challenges, enemies, and planets to die from. It looks glorious.
Warframe 1999 release date
Digital Extremes showed up to casually announce Warframe 1999 is out on December 13, 2024, with a fantastic new trailer to go along with it.
Palworld update
Palworld’s getting bigger, with the Palworld Feybreak update, which presumably has a new region and more Pals in it like the Sakurajima update did, though the trailer spent most of its time showing a player shooting cute things with an assault rifle.
Clive from Final Fantasy 16 in Tekken 8
Clive is setting Tekken 8 on fire, literally, since he turns into Ifrit and sets his enemies on fire. And you don't have to wait long to see him in action.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Capcom’s bringing Onimusha back properly after a few spinoffs and far too many years of silence. It’s called Onimusha: Way of the Sword, but it won’t be out for a while.
Arad: Dungeon and Fighter
You’d be forgiven for thinking Arad: Dungeon and Fighter was some kind of Genshin Impact spinoff. Nexon Korea’s debut trailer for it borrows heavily from the aesthetics of HoYoverse’s open-world, from a city that looks a lot like Mondstadt to a tavern that’s awfully similar to The Cat’s Tail. Still, at least it’s vibrant and colorful.
Dying Light The Beast trailer
Techland is back with another Dying Light: The Beast trailer and a summer 2025 release frame. The Beast is looking intense and, even better, more varied than the confines of Dying Light 2’s citiy.
Stage Fright, new game from Overcooked devs
Stage Fright is a co-op game from the Overcooked devs, but what you’re actually doing is still kind of a mystery.
Game of Thrones: Kingroads
If you want a GoT mobile game, then Game of Thrones Kingsroad is here for you.
The Last of Us 2 PC release date
The Last of Us 2 on PC is happening, but you’ll have to wait a while yet for the release date.
New ZZZ character
HoYoverse debuted a new Zenless Zone Zero trailer that introduces New Eridu’s biggest entertainment sensation – and an eventual limited-time banner character – Astra Yao.
HSR Amphoreus teaser
And there was another Amphoreus teaser for Honkai Star Rail.
Post Malone’s Murder Circus
That’s certainly a name.
Sonic Racing Crossworlds
It exists, which is basically all this trailer has to tell us.
Mafia: The Old Country trailer
2K busted in with a cinematic look at Mafia: The Old Country, and it’s shaping up quite well.
Okami 2
Hideki Kamiya finally gets to make his long-hoped-for sequel., Okami 2 Let’s hope he gets the same freedom for Viewtiful Joe 3 eventually.
Squid Game Unleashed is free
Netflix is making Squid Game Unleashed free! But not for long.
Dispatch
Dispatch is an animated RPG with messy relationships and a talking dog, and also Laura Bailey.
Crimson Desert release date frame
Crimson Desert is inching ever closer to a release date, but we’ll have to settle with a vague “late 2025” for now.
Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic
The final reveal during the show was the new Naughty Dog game, Intergalactic.
And that's all The Game Awards 2024 announcements, but if you're not quite ready for award season to end just yet, check out our Alternative Game Awards of 2024 for a bit of fun.