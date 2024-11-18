FF7 Rebirth, Metaphor, and Astro Bot sweep The Game Awards 2024 Nominations
The Game Awards 2024 nominations are in ahead of the hotly anticipated show's return on December 12, 2024. As always, TGA aims to crown this year’s outstanding video games, developers, and other industry creatives. It will probably be another controversial show, given that Geoff Keighley has already clarified that DLC is eligible in every category and that statement alone has caused quite a bit of discussion online.
Whatever one’s take on this topic, the first step for any awards show is to get its nominations sorted – and The Game Awards have done just that, publishing all titles that have a shot at a trophy this year.
Find all The Game Awards 2024 nominations below.
The Game Awards 2024: Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2 The Final Shape
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- FFXIV: Dawntrail
- Helldivers 2
- Fortnite
Best Performance
- Brianna White – Aerith, FF7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle – Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez – Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts – James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens – Senua, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like A Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- FFXIV: Dawntrail
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- UFO 50
- Neva
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
Content Creator of the Year
- Caseoh
- IlloJuan
- TechnoGamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- GTA 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Action Game
- Black Myth Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2k25
- WWE 2k24
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
That's it for the Game Awards 2024 Nominations. If you want to cast your vote, polls are open now on The Game Awards' website ahead of the show's December 12, 2024, air date.