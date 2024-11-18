Video Games

FF7 Rebirth, Metaphor, and Astro Bot sweep The Game Awards 2024 Nominations

The Game Awards 2024 nominations are in, and three games lead the pack with the most nominations - Astro Bot, FF7 Rebirth, and Metaphor ReFantazio

The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2024 nominations are in ahead of the hotly anticipated show's return on December 12, 2024. As always, TGA aims to crown this year’s outstanding video games, developers, and other industry creatives. It will probably be another controversial show, given that Geoff Keighley has already clarified that DLC is eligible in every category and that statement alone has caused quite a bit of discussion online.

Whatever one’s take on this topic, the first step for any awards show is to get its nominations sorted – and The Game Awards have done just that, publishing all titles that have a shot at a trophy this year.

Find all The Game Awards 2024 nominations below.

The Game Awards 2024: Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Ongoing Game

Best Performance

  • Brianna White – Aerith, FF7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle – Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez – Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts – James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergens – Senua, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like A Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Community Support

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • UFO 50
  • Neva

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening VR

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caseoh
  • IlloJuan
  • TechnoGamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Most Anticipated Game

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops  6
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2k25
  • WWE 2k24

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

That's it for the Game Awards 2024 Nominations. If you want to cast your vote, polls are open now on The Game Awards' website ahead of the show's December 12, 2024, air date.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

