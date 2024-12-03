Video Games

The Game Awards 2024 Players' Voice candidates revealed – voting is open

The only community-voted category

Marco Wutz

The Game Awards

All candidates for the Players’ Voice category at The Game Awards 2024 have been revealed and the first round of voting is open. Although the community can cast its vote on all the other TGA 2024 nominees as well, all of these categories are heavily weighed in favor of the jury – community votes don’t count for much. Players’ Voice is different in that it’s the only category voted for purely by the community.

Voting will take place over the course of three rounds, with the field of candidates being narrowed down in each one.

Find all The Game Awards 2024 Players’ Voice candidates below.

All Game Awards 2024 Players’ Voice candidates

Round 1 will span two days with Round 2 of voting beginning on December 5, 2024. You can cast your votes on the official TGA site.

