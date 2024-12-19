The Game Awards keep growing with 2024 once again reaching new heights
The Game Awards keep growing: 2024’s edition of the annual awards and advertisement show was watched over 154 million times across Western livestreams, so not counting the Chinese audience on Bilibili. This is a substantial jump from last year’s 118 million livestreams and, quite naturally, yet another record for Geoff Keighley’s show – no previous TGA has reached anything like those numbers.
Other key metrics like peak concurrent viewership grew as well, making TGA 2024 an all-around success for Keighley – not to mention that we had no controversies or scandals during the show this year that could throw a shadow over those numbers.
“Thanks to our incredible team, the industry and the fans for giving us your time and believing in TGA,” Keighley wrote. “We also achieved an A grade in our fan poll, which means so much to me and everyone who worked on this show – including all the teams and developers who shared new work with you last week. I don't know how we will ever top this show, but lots more to come in 2025.”
Keighley and his crew won’t have much of a rest: Aside from preparing for The Game Awards 2025, the team will be working on the 2025 editions of its two big annual showcases, Summer Games Fest and Opening Night Live. In the case of ONL, we know that the booking process is traditionally starting in January with prices increasing in 2025 thanks to its continued success.
TGA’s consistent growth over the past decade will certainly give Keighley an even better position to negotiate with publishers and developers in the future.
