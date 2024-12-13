Video Games

All The Game Awards 2024 winners

The Game Awards 2024 winners are in, and walking away with the most awards this year are Astro Bot and Balatro

The Game Awards 2024 winners are in, and walking away with the most awards this year are Astro Bot and Balatro. Balatro swept in and grabbed the Game Award for mobile game, indie, and debut indie, while Astro Bot took the awards for best family game and action/adventure, among others, along with the Game of the Year 2024 award.

We’ve rounded up all the Game Awards 2024 winners below, and if you’re curious to see how well we did at predicting them, check out our TGA 2024 predictions list.

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2 The Final Shape
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • FFXIV: Dawntrail
  • Helldivers 2
  • Fortnite

Best Performance

  • Briana White – Aerith, FF7 Rebirth
  • Hannah Telle – Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Humberly Gonzalez – Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws
  • Luke Roberts – James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2
  • Melina Juergins – Senua, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 

Best Mobile Game

  • Balatro
  • Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • AFK Journey

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like A Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Silent Hill 2

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • FFXIV: Dawntrail
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • UFO 50
  • Neva

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening VR

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caseoh
  • IlloJuan
  • TechnoGamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • GTA 6
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops  6
  • Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • F1 24
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2k25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Esports Game

  • Counter Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33
  • Aleksib
  • Chovy
  • Faker
  • Zywoo
  • Zmjjkk

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili
  • Gen.G
  • Navi
  • T1
  • Team Liquid

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

GOTY 2024

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

And that's it for The Game Awards 2024. If you're keen on more Astro Bot, don't forget the free new Winter Wonder level is out now.

Josh Broadwell
JOSH BROADWELL

Josh is a freelance writer and reporter who specializes in guides, reviews, and whatever else he can convince someone to commission. You may have seen him on NPR, IGN, Polygon, or Rolling Stone shouting about RPGs. When he isn’t working, you’ll likely find him outside with his Belgian Malinois and Australian Shepherd or leveling yet another job in FFXIV.

