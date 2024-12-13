All The Game Awards 2024 winners
The Game Awards 2024 winners are in, and walking away with the most awards this year are Astro Bot and Balatro
The Game Awards 2024 winners are in, and walking away with the most awards this year are Astro Bot and Balatro. Balatro swept in and grabbed the Game Award for mobile game, indie, and debut indie, while Astro Bot took the awards for best family game and action/adventure, among others, along with the Game of the Year 2024 award.
We’ve rounded up all the Game Awards 2024 winners below, and if you’re curious to see how well we did at predicting them, check out our TGA 2024 predictions list.
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2 The Final Shape
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- FFXIV: Dawntrail
- Helldivers 2
- Fortnite
Best Performance
- Briana White – Aerith, FF7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle – Max Caulfield, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez – Kay Vess, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts – James Sunderland, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergins – Senua, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Mobile Game
- Balatro
- Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- AFK Journey
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like A Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- FFXIV: Dawntrail
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- UFO 50
- Neva
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening VR
Content Creator of the Year
- Caseoh
- IlloJuan
- TechnoGamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- GTA 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best Action Game
- Black Myth Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2k25
- WWE 2K24
Best Esports Game
- Counter Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- Zmjjkk
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
GOTY 2024
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
And that's it for The Game Awards 2024. If you're keen on more Astro Bot, don't forget the free new Winter Wonder level is out now.
