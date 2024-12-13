Naughty Dog announces The Last of Us 2 PC release date during The Game Awards 2024
Naughty Dog briefly showed up during The Game Awards 2024 to announce The Last of Us Part 2’s PC release date, and there’s still quite a while left to wait. Given the state The Last of Us Part 1 Remastered launched in, that’s probably not a bad thing.
The Last of Us Part 2 on PC launches April 3, 2025, on Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s the remastered version that launched for PS5 in January 2024, which means it features some graphical improvements and performance enhancements, along with the No Return roguelike mode. Nixxes is working with Sony to port The Last of Us 2 to PC, and they promised further enhancements as well.
“We’re all thrilled to bring The Last of Us Part 2 to the PC audience, including all the great new features we added in the Remastered version for PS5,” game director Matthew Gallant said in a PlayStation Blog post. “We hope players enjoy the captivating story, rich combat mechanics, extensive behind-the-scenes commentary, and test their skills in the roguelike mode No Return. We’re working hard to ensure that the game feels great on this new platform, and has the high performance and robust features that PC players expect.”
“We are honored and excited to be working closely together with Naughty Dog and Iron Galaxy on bringing The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered to PC,” Nixxes PC product director, Coen Frauenfelder, said. “Our highly skilled and motivated team is working hard to make sure players have a great experience on PC. We’re combining our experience, in-house technology, and passion for this game series to deliver a scalable and high-performance port that players expect from us.”